An outdoor food and wine festival is coming to take over Toronto’s stackt market this spring with international cuisine.

On May 28, Spring into Spice will bring 30 ethnic food vendors, wineries and wine importers together to the stackt market grounds.

Festival-goers can treat themselves to delicious eats from cultures all over the world like the Caribbean, African, Indian, Thai, Latin American cuisine, and so much more.

Guests can also try different kinds of wines that pair with your food of choice. There will be tons to choose from!

The day would not be complete without music all day long. Tickets are on sale now, starting from $19.

Spring into Spice

When: May 28 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: stackt market -28 Bathurst Street

