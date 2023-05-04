Vancouver Police are renewing their public appeal for a man who went missing on April 29.

Irshaad Ikbal, a 36-year-old man, went missing on April 29 at around 2 am near the Plaza of Nations on Pacific Boulevard in Vancouver. He separated from his friends and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Vancouver Police have also released a new photo of Ikbal.

VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a release that there’s a lot of worry about the safety of Ikbal.

“Each day that passes without finding Irshaad increases our concern for his well-being,” said Visintin.

“It is extremely troubling and is out of character for Irshaad to have gone so long without speaking to his family, friends and co-workers.”

Police say that Ikbal is South Asian, 5’8″ and 155 pounds, with a medium build. He has short black hair, hazel eyes and a black beard. When Ikbal went missing, he wore the shirt pictured above, a white button-down with a pink and blue pattern, light blue and ripped denim jeans, and white high-top Converse shoes.

“An extensive investigation into Irshaad’s disappearance began as soon as VPD were called,” Visintin added.

“This includes a video review from the area Irshaad was last seen, a review of his bank records and his social media accounts, several interviews with those that were with him, and a search of false creek waters.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email [email protected]

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.