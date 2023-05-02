Vancouver Police have put out a plea for the public’s help after a man went missing after being separated from his friends.

Irshaad Ikbal, 36, was last seen near the Plaza of Nations on Pacific Boulevard at around 2 am on Saturday.

After separating from his friends, Ikbal hasn’t been seen or heard from.

Ikbal is South Asian, 5’8″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has a medium build. He has short black hair, hazel eyes, and a black beard. When he went missing, he was wearing a white button-down shirt with a pink and blue pattern, light blue and ripped denim jeans, and white high-top Converse shoes.

Vancouver Police say that Ikbal’s disappearance is out of character and that his family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Police have also released an image of Ikbal, taken from a security camera at a convenience store near Smithe and Beatty Street the night he went missing, “with hopes that someone will recognize him.”

Anyone who was with Ikbal early Saturday morning, or anyone who knows where he might be, is being asked to call the police “immediately.”

In 2022, police said that in Vancouver, over 5,000 people go missing every year and that the people are located and safe in 99% of those cases.

“Our files are never closed until a missing person has been located and their identity has been confirmed.”