"Our best hope": 200 family and friends to search for missing Vancouver man

The search continues for a missing Vancouver man, and now family and friends are rallying together to take action.

Tomorrow, 200 friends and family members of Irshaad Ikbal, a 36-year-old man who has been missing since April 29, will come together at Vancouver Harbour Centre.

The press conference will discuss Ikbal’s disappearance, and then members who are attending will conduct on-foot searches of the area.

“We will not sit around and wait for the police to find him,” said a family spokesperson.

“It’s been almost a week since he disappeared.”

Family members will speak at Saturday morning’s event and work in teams to distribute posters around downtown Vancouver.

“We are asking the media and public to attend the conference and search party as this could be our best hope of finding Irsh.”

The spokesperson adds that the family will “do whatever it takes to bring him home.”

The family also has a hashtag they’re hoping the public will use to spread the message: #SearchForIrsh.

Ikbal was last seen at the Harbour Event Centre in Vancouver at 2 am on Saturday, April 29. He’s a South Asian, 5’8″ male and weighs 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a white button-up shirt, and Converse shoes.

On Thursday, Vancouver police said it had conducted a search of the waters around False Creek, and according to the most recent update to Daily Hive from the Vancouver Police Department, the file remains active and ongoing.