NewsPets & Animals

Eight-foot-long snake found after going missing in Vancouver

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 27 2021, 7:52 am
Eight-foot-long snake found after going missing in Vancouver
Jessica Billings/Facebook

A massive snake has reportedly been found after going missing in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Just after 9 pm on August 26, Vancouver Police tweeted that an eight-foot long Colombian boa snake had been reported missing near Granville Street and W 14th Avenue.

“Owner went to sleep and awoke to missing snake,” VPD wrote. “It is believed to be docile, but please take care in the area and report any sightings to police.”

In a Facebook group for missing pets, a woman claiming to be the snake’s owner wrote that it had been found safe shortly after midnight.

“She snuck in through a small opening where there used to be a fireplace,” Jessica Billings wrote. “Sorry to cause any fear, but so glad Cody is safe and sound.”

The VPD confirmed on Friday morning that the snake had been found.

Jessica Billings/Facebook

Although their bite can be painful, the Colombian Boa is not venomous and is rarely dangerous to humans.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT