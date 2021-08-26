BC health officials report over 720 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 724 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 162,693.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,640 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 149 individuals are currently hospitalized, 83 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases, as well as total active cases broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 185 new cases, 1,319 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 142 new cases, 1,432 total active cases
- Interior Health: 271 new cases, 2,014 total active cases
- Northern Health: 62 new cases, 361 total active cases
- Island Health: 64 new cases, 502 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 12 total active cases
There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,804 deaths in British Columbia.
Between August 11 and 24, people not vaccinated accounted for 82.4% of cases and 86.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (August 18 to 24) – Total 4,413
- Not vaccinated: 3,131 (70.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 509 (11.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 773 (17.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 11 to 24) – Total 199
- Not vaccinated: 157 (78.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 15 (7.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 27 (13.6%)
Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 18 to 24)
- Not vaccinated: 199.5
- Partially vaccinated: 111.9
- Fully vaccinated: 24.6
To date, 83.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.6% have received their second dose.
155,096 people who tested positive have now recovered.