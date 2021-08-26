BC health officials report over 720 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 724 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 162,693.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,640 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 149 individuals are currently hospitalized, 83 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 185 new cases, 1,319 total active cases

185 new cases, 1,319 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 142 new cases, 1,432 total active cases

142 new cases, 1,432 total active cases Interior Health: 271 new cases, 2,014 total active cases

271 new cases, 2,014 total active cases Northern Health: 62 new cases, 361 total active cases

62 new cases, 361 total active cases Island Health: 64 new cases, 502 total active cases

64 new cases, 502 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 12 total active cases

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,804 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 11 and 24, people not vaccinated accounted for 82.4% of cases and 86.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (August 18 to 24) – Total 4,413

Not vaccinated: 3,131 (70.9%)

3,131 (70.9%) Partially vaccinated: 509 (11.5%)

509 (11.5%) Fully vaccinated: 773 (17.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 11 to 24) – Total 199

Not vaccinated: 157 (78.9%)

157 (78.9%) Partially vaccinated: 15 (7.5%)

15 (7.5%) Fully vaccinated: 27 (13.6%)

Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 18 to 24)

Not vaccinated: 199.5

199.5 Partially vaccinated: 111.9

111.9 Fully vaccinated: 24.6

To date, 83.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.6% have received their second dose.

155,096 people who tested positive have now recovered.