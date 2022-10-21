Cat missing for two years found in BC trapped under car hood

Thanks to a young girls observation skills, a cat that had been missing for two years was rescued and reunited with his family.

Kenn Mount, the fire chief of the Central Saanich Fire Department, told Daily Hive that fire crews and police responded to a call that said a girl heard animal sounds inside a parked vehicle.

When crews arrived at a McDonald’s parking lot, they found a male orange tabby cat stuck between the engine block and the firewall, Mount explained.

The fire chief added the cat may have crawled into the hood of the car overnight for warmth.

Thankfully, responders were able to access the hood of the car and pulled the cat out.

The cat was then transported to the CRD Animal Shelter near the Patricia Bay Highway.

But, Mount added, the story didn’t stop there.

After the fire department posted a video of the cat rescue, Mount said, “The whole power of social media brought together.”

“And I guess the shelter now found out the [cat’s] name was Pickles.”

Pickles was missing for two years and has since been reunited with his family, according to Mount.