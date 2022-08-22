Sorry, dog people: Cats outnumber their canine counterparts in Canada 8.1 million to 7.7 million.

Here are eight purr-fect local businesses in Vancouver that focus on our many feline friends.

Catfé

Since 2015, Catfé has helped over 1,400 cats find their new fur-ever homes. Grab a coffee and a pastry from the cafe, browse through all the cat-themed merchandise in the store, and cuddle a cute kitty in the lounge. At any given time, the lounge houses 20 to 25 adoptable cats from various rescue organizations. This adopt-a-cutie concept has worked so well that the same owners opened The Bunny Cafe in 2021.

Address: International Village Mall — 88 West Pender Street, Floor 2

Instagram: @catfe_vancouver

Catoro

Stop by Catoro to pick up pet food and supplies, grab a drink from the cafe, and spend some quality time with all the adorable adoptable kitties. Each month, Catoro helps more than 30 kitties find their new humans. Many of the cats had been previously overlooked while caged in shelters, but roaming free in Catoro’s “cat forest” lets their true personalities shine through.

Address: 666 East Broadway

Instagram: @catoropets

Modern Cat

Modern Cat bills itself as “the lifestyle magazine for modern cats and their companions.” Each issue is chock-a-block full of informative articles, adorable cat photos, fun giveaways, and more. The magazine is produced by the same pet-loving folks who publish Modern Dog.

Instagram: @modern_cat_mag

Meowbox

Meowbox is a subscription box overflowing with yummy cat treats and feline-friendly toys, all grouped around a punny theme each month. Cute-as-a-kitten past themes include Ice Cream Pawlour, Meowrine Life, and Spaw Day. Bonus: Each order arrives in a box — and the internet has shown us repeatedly just how much cats love boxes.

Instagram: @meowbox

Happy Cat Feline Essentials

You’ll find everything from collars and carriers to grooming supplies and dental care items at Happy Cat Feline Essentials. Vancouver’s only cat-focussed supply store also carries a huge assortment of food: dry, wet, frozen raw, and dehydrated raw.

Address: 4171 Fraser Street

Instagram: @happycatvancouver

The Book Man

Technically, the purpose of The Book Man is to sell used books. But really, it’s all about the cats. The Abbotsford store has chatty Gatsby, while Beatrix is the resident cat in the Chilliwack shop. And, earlier this year, the Chilliwack location installed a cat adoption room. Now, one adoptable feline at a time takes up temporary residence in the store’s front window.

Address: 45939 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack; 2630 Bourquin Crescent West, Abbotsford

Instagram: @zebookman

RAPS Cat Sanctuary

For over 20 years, the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) Cat Sanctuary has been providing a safe place for homeless and abandoned cats. Some of the cats are available to be adopted, but many have behavioural issues or diseases such as diabetes or leukemia, which make them unlikely candidates for adoption. Book a one-hour visit to meet hundreds of cats at this no-kill sanctuary, which is the only one of its kind in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

Address: 3380 No. 6 Road, Richmond

Instagram: @rapscatsanctuary

VOKRA

Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association (VOKRA) always has a roster of adoptable cats and kittens looking for new homes. The association also needs feline fanatics to provide temporary foster homes for around 1,400 cats each year. Plus, VOKRA runs an extensive trap-neuter-return program for felines too feral to be tamed.

Instagram: @vokra