Missing BC kayakers found dead off coast of Washington State

Two BC kayakers who went missing while trying to paddle from Saanich to one of the Gulf Islands have been found dead in Washington State, RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

Two bodies were found off the San Juan Islands in Washington State, and the San Juan County Coroners office has now confirmed they were Daniel MacAlpine and Nicolas West.

“[We] would like to thank all the agencies that were involved in this search and subsequent recovery efforts,” Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the families at this time.”

The two young men left Island View Beach in a teal-coloured tandem kayak on April 20.

One of them was found dead on April 22 around 3 pm, and the second was found the next morning.

“These have been a very sad two days, and on behalf of all of us at the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, our deepest condolences go out to the families of these two men,” Sheriff Eric Peter said in a news release.