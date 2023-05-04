Coastal paradise campsite for kayakers opening on Bowen Island (PHOTOS)

There’s a new campsite opening on Bowen Island this summer, and it’s so exclusive you’ll have to kayak or paddleboard to get there.

BC Parks is working in partnership with the Sea Kayak Association of BC to develop a small, marine-access-only campsite in Apodaca Provincial Park.

The site will feature four tent pads, one pit toilet, and a kayak storage rack, BC Parks tells Daily Hive. It will be part of the Sea to Sky Marine Trail network, and is designed to be accessed by paddlers on canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

It’s supposed to be ready for visitors by mid-summer. Sites are first-come-first-served, and can’t be reserved online.

Apodaca is on the east side of Bowen Island, south of Snug Cove. It features scenic seaside cliffs, lush plant life, and waterfalls.

“We would like to remind visitors that there is a sensitive bluff ecosystem near the campsite. Park users are asked to stay on the designated trail between the beach and the campsite so as not to trample sensitive vegetation,” BC Parks said.

A local on Bowen Island shared photos with Daily Hive of the site progress last month, where half-complete tent pads could be seen in the forest.

This is the first time camping will be available to the public on Bowen Island. The small gulf island is only a 15-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay, and while it has gorgeous hikes, beaches, and some vacation rentals, visitors weren’t able to camp there.

Metro Vancouver has also proposed a new regional park on Bowen Island that could feature dozens of campsites on Cape Roger Curtis. That project is going through public consultation right now, and it looks like the Apodaca sites will be ready long before the Cape Roger Curtis sites potentially go ahead.