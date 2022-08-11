A woman kayaking off the coast of Vancouver Island was knocked into the water after she and another kayaker were hit by a log that went flying over a cliff.

Nanaimo RCMP says a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were kayaking Saturday in the waters off of Jesse Island, which is near Departure Bay beach.

The pair told Mounties they were paddling by the island and exploring some rock features when someone appeared above them on the land around 6:45 pm.

They told police after a “short exchange” with the person they continued to paddle.

A few minutes later they heard a commotion above them.

When they looked up, they claim they saw the same person pushing a large log off a cliff directly above them.

“The log struck the woman kayaker in the back with enough force to knock her out of her kayak and into the ocean waters,” RCMP says. “The log … also hit her male companion. He managed to stay upright in his kayak and assisted his friend to shore.”

Police say the log was about 20 feet long and about eight inches thick.

“This was a bizarre incident and given the size and weight of the log, and the distance it fell, both kayakers are lucky to have avoided significant injury,” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

Several witnesses called police to report the incident.

With the help of a Nanaimo Port Authority vessel, Mounties arrested a 37-year-old man for assault with a weapon.

The man was released but will need to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on November 9.