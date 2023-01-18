Vancouver’s UBC campus used to be a barren wasteland when it came to food and drink options, but that certainly isn’t the case anymore.

From Tacomio to Jamjar Canteen to DownLow Chicken and Steve’s Poké Bar, there really is no shortage of great options for students, employees, and residents who spend most of their time on campus.

A recently opened spot that has caught our attention is Meet Night, an Izakaya and Japanese food restaurant located at #222 5743 Dalhousie Road.

Meet Night officially opened its doors late last spring but has stayed relatively off-the-radar for anyone who doesn’t spend time at UBC.

Offering Izakaya-style eats like skewers, Aburi sushi, sashimi platters, and more, Meet Night also happens to be a great spot to meet at night – just as the name suggests – since it’s open late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Foodie 🇨🇦 (@vancitiesfoodie)

The spot also offers beer and cocktails, as well as specialty drinks like Strawberry Yakult Soda, all in a fun and vibrant setting reminiscent of a Japanese night market.

One of this spot’s major draws is its super cheap $1 menu – a rotating offer of deals on dishes when you spend over $15. While the specials change depending on the month, previous $1 offers have included matcha ice cream, tamagoyaki, a deep-fried California roll, and chicken karaage.

Meet Night is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm.

Meet Night Izakaya and Japanese Restaurant

Address: #222 5743 Dalhousie Road, Vancouver

Instagram