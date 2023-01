Vancouver’s UBC campus used to be a barren wasteland when it came to food and drink options, but that certainly isn’t the case anymore.

From Tacomio to Jamjar Canteen to DownLow Chicken and Steve’s PokĂ© Bar, there really is no shortage of great options for students, employees, and residents who spend most of their time on campus.

A recently opened spot that has caught our attention is Meet Night, an Izakaya and Japanese food restaurant located at #222 5743 Dalhousie Road.

Meet Night officially opened its doors late last spring but has stayed relatively off-the-radar for anyone who doesn’t spend time at UBC.

Offering Izakaya-style eats like skewers, Aburi sushi, sashimi platters, and more, Meet Night also happens to be a great spot to meet at night – just as the name suggests – since it’s open late.

The spot also offers beer and cocktails, as well as specialty drinks like Strawberry Yakult Soda, all in a fun and vibrant setting reminiscent of a Japanese night market.

One of this spot’s major draws is its super cheap $1 menu – a rotating offer of deals on dishes when you spend over $15. While the specials change depending on the month, previous $1 offers have included matcha ice cream, tamagoyaki, a deep-fried California roll, and chicken karaage.

Meet Night is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm.

Meet Night Izakaya and Japanese Restaurant

Address: #222 5743 Dalhousie Road, Vancouver

Instagram