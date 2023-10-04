EventsNews

Underwater-themed mini golf reopens at Castle Fun Park

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Oct 4 2023, 12:40 am
Underwater-themed mini golf reopens at Castle Fun Park
If you’re starting to get the blues missing all the underwater adventures you had this summer, Castle Fun Park is coming to the rescue as it’s reopening Underwater Adventure Golf. 

Two years after the devastating Fraser Valley flood impacted Castle Fun Park in November 2021, it’s jumped back into action this summer

However, when the magical park reopened this summer, its iconic mini-golf courses were still under construction. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Castle Fun Park (@castlefunpark)

In a recent update from the park, “Underwater Adventure Golf is o-fish-ally open!” it announced on Instagram. 

Now, folks from Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can go back to celebrating their birthdays and milestones at Castle Fun Park by playing mini-golf with friends. 

Castle Fun Park

When: Open from 10 am to 10 pm daily

Where: 36165 N Parallel Road, Abbotsford (Highway 1, Exit 95)

Nikitha Martins
