Underwater-themed mini golf reopens at Castle Fun Park

If you’re starting to get the blues missing all the underwater adventures you had this summer, Castle Fun Park is coming to the rescue as it’s reopening Underwater Adventure Golf.

Two years after the devastating Fraser Valley flood impacted Castle Fun Park in November 2021, it’s jumped back into action this summer.

However, when the magical park reopened this summer, its iconic mini-golf courses were still under construction.

In a recent update from the park, “Underwater Adventure Golf is o-fish-ally open!” it announced on Instagram.

Now, folks from Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can go back to celebrating their birthdays and milestones at Castle Fun Park by playing mini-golf with friends.

When: Open from 10 am to 10 pm daily

Where: 36165 N Parallel Road, Abbotsford (Highway 1, Exit 95)