An iconic luxury consignment store is hosting a huge sale this month as it prepares to close its original location in downtown Vancouver permanently.

Mine & Yours is winding down operations at its 1025 Howe Street location, and it’s marking down designer goods to as low as $25 to get merchandise moving.

“While we still love the Howe Street store… unfortunately, the neighbourhood has changed. After 10 broken windows in eight years, we have made the difficult decision that it’s time to move on and focus on our newer stores and our online business,” owner Courtney Watkins said in a news release.

Mine & Yours’ other locations in Kitsilano, Yaletown, and Toronto are staying open.

The clearance sale boasts items from top designers at unbeatable prices, including Gucci, Christian Dior, and Bottega shoes and accessories for less than $200. Ready-to-wear pieces start at $25, and Chanel bags start at $675. New arrivals will also be marked down 20%.

The Howe Street location was the business’ first permanent store — before that, the operation ran out of a townhouse and spread by word of mouth.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the popular store but a chance for Vancouverites to score deals as it closes.

After the in-person sale on June 14, items will be listed online starting June 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mine & Yours (@mineandyoursco)

Mine & Yours Designer Closing Sale

When: Friday, June 14

Where: Mine & Yours — 1025 Howe Street, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 6 pm