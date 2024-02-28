Miller or Hughes: Who's the Canucks MVP this season?

The Vancouver Canucks are enjoying one of their most successful seasons in franchise history.

There’s a lot of credit to go around for the team’s strong play, with Patrik Allvin, Jim Rutherford, and Rick Tocchet deserving their fair share alongside a handful of players.

However, two names stand above all. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller have been among the absolute best in the league and are producing some of the finest seasons in team history.

But who has done the most and deserves the Cyclone Taylor Award for team MVP?

If you’re thinking about the past few games, the first name that might jump to mind is Miller. The American forward has been consistent all season and leads the team in scoring with 81 points.

He has taken his game to yet another level over the past few weeks with 15 goals and 32 points in 25 games in 2024. When the team needs a spark, it’s often Miller dragging them into battle.

He put in a herculean effort against the Boston Bruins last Saturday, finishing with three points and eight hits in a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory. He plays in all situations and is a workhorse for coach Tocchet.

The centre is on pace for 108 points, giving him an outside shot at breaking the franchise record of 112 set by Henrik Sedin during the 2009-10 season.

As great as Miller has been, the answer might still be Quinn Hughes. The defenceman has thrived in his first year of captaincy and is a leading candidate to win the Norris Trophy. If he pulls it off, he will become the first Canuck to win the award.

The 24-year-old paces his position group with 70 points on the season and has become a much more dangerous goal-scorer. He’s the engine of the team in many ways and the Canucks have outscored opponents 73-42 when he’s on the ice at five-on-five.

The Canucks have never had a blueliner like Hughes and he continues to shatter franchise records. He is sure to break his own team record for most points in a season by a defenceman at 76.

For the first few months of the season, Hughes was not only a leading Norris Trophy candidate but also a Hart Trophy candidate.

Some other players could also be mentioned.

Thatcher Demko is providing the Canucks with rock-solid goaltending night after night. He ranks second across the NHL in shutouts, fifth in save percentage, and ninth in goals-against average.

Elias Pettersson is tied with Miller for the team lead in five-on-five points. He’s often asked to carry his line and doesn’t get to play with the most offensively gifted wingers.

This is all not even to mention Brock Boeser and his team-leading 34 goals.

However, it’s really a two-horse race between Miller and Hughes. The American-born players have been powering this team to the top of the standings.

So who do you have: Miller or Hughes?