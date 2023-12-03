The Vancouver Canucks have been full of surprises this season.

Their torrid start in general has surprised many, however the biggest surprise might be that defenceman Quinn Hughes is suddenly a goal-scoring phenom.

Hughes potted a career-high ninth goal of the season during 4-3 Canucks win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Good start to the month for November's 3rd star 🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/DJJm1vPHcN — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2023

When Hughes last scored, he registered his tally from nearly the same spot.

Not only is he scoring, but the filthiness of his shot is seemingly more noticeable each time he scores.

Hughes continues to cement his early season lead in goals by defencemen. Cale Makar is next with seven goals. They’re the only two NHL defencemen with more than six goals.

Adrian Aucoin holds the record for most goals by a Canucks defenceman in one season, when he scored 23 back in 1998-99. With nine goals in 25 games, Hughes is on pace for 29 goals over a full season.

Don’t forget about Hronek

Best defensive pairing in Canucks history?

Not to be forgotten, Hronek also had himself a game against the Flames.

He registered two assists on the night, bringing him up to 23 helpers on the season.

Hronek registered an assist on Hughes’ opening goal. Later in the first period, his point shot led to Sam Lafferty’s sixth goal of the season.

SAM ON THE DOORSTEP❗️ pic.twitter.com/iHucTSrQKC — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2023

Hronek is now tied with JT Miller for fourth overall league-wide in terms of assists. Only Hughes, Makar and Nikita Kucherov have registered more helpers.

Defensive duo point leaders: • Hughes/Hronek 60

• Makar/Toews 47

• Bouchard/Ekholm 31

• Hedman/Perbix 30 Me thinks Filip Hronek is about to get paid. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 3, 2023

Hughes and Hronek made history once again on Saturday night, becoming the fastest pair of Canucks defenders to each register 25 points in a season, doing so in just 25 games.

Jiri Bubla and Rick Lanz previously held the record, with each Canucks’ defenceman reaching 25 points by the 33-game mark back in 1983-84.

Good-guy Zadorov with a memorable Canucks debut

It was a unique set of circumstances for defenceman Nikita Zadorov during his Canucks’ debut, on a number of levels.

For starters, he was facing off against his former team, the Calgary Flames, barely 28 hours after being traded.

Then, he began his Canucks career paired with Tyler Myers, unofficially making them one of the tallest pairings in NHL history.

Finally, he appeared to score the Canucks’ final tally of the contest, an empty-netter that gave Vancouver a 4-2 lead.

That goal stood as the game-winner, since Calgary scored seconds later to make the game 4-.3.

Scoring the game-winning goal against your former team while debuting with your new team? Sounds like one heck of a story.

Too bad that wasn’t actually the case.

Right after “scoring” the goal, the hulking Russian immediately pointed to Elias Pettersson, saying that he tipped the puck in.

Then, in a postgame interview with CBC’s Scott Oake, Zadorov doubled-down and said that Pettersson “clearly” tipped it in.

"They're gonna change it, he clearly touched it." – Nikita Zadorov, storyline ruiner#Canucks pic.twitter.com/kLcpPqkdYW — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) December 3, 2023

Sure enough, the goal was changed to Pettersson’s 10th of the season soon after the game ended.

It was still a solid debut for Zadorov overall. He showcased his blend of size and skating while being out on the ice for two of the Canucks’ four goals. He was also on the ice for a shorthanded goal against.

He played 17:37 overall, fourth among Canucks defencemen. Somewhat surprisingly, he played more than Ian Cole, who’s averaged over 20 minutes per game so far this season.