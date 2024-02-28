Canucks blow multiple leads in overtime loss to Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks managed to get just a single point Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Erik Karlsson scored in overtime to give the Penguins the 4-3 win and the extra point. It was the second overtime game between these two teams this season and they split them.

The Canucks led both 2-0 and 3-2 in this game. Despite those leads, the home team could not get the job done in regulation.

Nils Höglander and Brock Boeser both scored in the first period to build that multi-goal lead.

J.T. Miller broke a second period deadlock with a dominant solo effort while short handed. He chipped the puck past Kris Letang before picking the top corner on the breakaway. It was the forward’s second point of the night after a first period power play assist.

Miller played so well that fans chanted his name throughout Rogers Arena in the third period.

Crazy P helps get a pretty good "J.T. Miller" chant going 🥁 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 28, 2024

More to come…