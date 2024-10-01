What's up with J.T. Miller? Canucks coach has an update

The Vancouver Canucks regular-season opener is fast approaching on the calendar, and star J.T. Miller has yet to be seen in action.

The team has played five games so far and Miller notably has not dressed for a single one.

The star player’s absence has raised concerns, as he was prominently displayed on team advertising for the first preseason game, and the club said he would play on social media.

There is just one preseason game remaining on the Canucks schedule. It takes place on Friday against the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s Miller’s last chance to see live game action before the regular season kicks off on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. He’s been practicing regularly but has yet to get any game reps.

While the team isn’t saying he’s injured, it does seem like his absence from games wasn’t pre-planned. It’s still possible he could be dealing with a minor ailment, something that national insider Elliotte Friedman alluded to today.

“I think he has something small, that he got hurt, and I think he’s kinda like ‘why would I risk it?’ after seeing everything else we’ve seen in the preseason this year,” said Sportsnet’s Friedman on the Fan Hockey Show this morning.

Miller’s confusing absence has some fans worried about a more serious ailment, but head coach Rick Tocchet is dispelling those concerns.

“He’ll be in Friday,” said Tocchet yesterday about Miller. “[We] kept him out, we wanted to work some stuff, he wanted to work some stuff on the ice. Felt it was better. He came in [to camp], I think he was our second-best in-shape guy.”

“We have other people vying for the job, so that’s my reasoning.”

Miller enjoyed the best season of his NHL career last year, finishing with 103 points and taking on difficult defensive matchups. The 31-year-old is a key cog for the Canucks.

Multiple health scares have already occurred across the league, as players like David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine suffered serious injuries that will take months to fully heal. This has caused some to question the value of suiting up for exhibition games, especially for veteran players like Miller.