Canucks roster almost set and lines are starting to take shape

The Vancouver Canucks are just over a week away from their season opener, and the roster is starting to be finalized.

The organization cut more than 10 players today and now has a player list similar to what is expected for the regular season. The team displayed some lines at practice today that could be used for opening night next week.

The exact forward combinations today were as follows, per Sportsnet’s Brendan Batchelor:

Heinen – Miller – Boeser

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Sprong

Höglander – Blueger – Garland

Bains – Aman – Sherwood

Räty

Electric winger Daniel Sprong is in the top-six in the coveted spot beside Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson. Sprong scored a game-tying goal with less than a minute left in one of the team’s preseason games and has shown off a ridiculously good shot.

Daniel Sprong, that is flat out disgusting. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/gjF90XDxig — NHL (@NHL) September 26, 2024

Young forwards Aatu Räty and Arshdeep Bains are still with the team. Bains skated on the fourth-line today while Räty was an extra. They haven’t accomplished their top goal of making the final roster yet but both players have clearly impressed thus far in camp and preseason.

While some forwards remain out with injuries, the team’s defence is fully healthy. They paired up as follows today at Rogers Arena.

Hughes – Hronek

Soucy – Myers

Forbort – Desharnais

Friedman – Juulsen

These feel very similar to what the team will likely use on opening night against the Calgary Flames. Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are together on the top pair, as expected.

The Canucks ran through today’s practice with just a few notable absences. Pius Suter didn’t skate today for an unknown reason and Dakota Joshua remains out after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer. Goalie Thatcher Demko is still recovering from a knee injury.

The team has one preseason game remaining, and they’re expected to use an NHL-heavy lineup for the first time. They cut 13 players today and have 27 remaining on their roster, including Joshua and Demko, either of whom they could move to long-term injury reserve if needed. They must get down to 23 players before opening night.