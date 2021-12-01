Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

December’s here! If you’re planning on spending the rest of your evenings indoors, Netflix Canada has got you covered.

The streaming service has released movies that’ll take you to Everest’s peak, a drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and a raunchy comedy.

Along with must-see titles from earlier this month, here is what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada tonight.

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed, and co-written by Paco Caballero (“Cites”).

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years.

Here are other movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada earlier in November, in case you missed it:

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent.

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built.