New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

As we glide into the end of a short week, Amazon Prime Video is offering a new flick and a series to watch over the next few days.

The streaming platform has released its big blockbuster flick starring Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons that follows a group of time travellers who try to save the world from aliens.

Amazon also released the first season of Nancy Drew, following a young detective who solves mysteries in her small town.

Along with titles from earlier in June, there’s a lot happening on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, check it out:

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Nancy Drew – Season 1

Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

After leaving her hometown and birth name behind, Cassandra (Liniker Barros) starts to get her life on track with a place of her own for the first time, a boyfriend who she loves and a steady job as a courier in downtown São Paulo, she begins fulfilling her dream of being a cover artist of Vanusa, a famous Brazilian singer from the ’70s.

And they’re back! The wildly hilarious and loveable Derbez family goes at it again but this time, they’re trading airplanes and big cities for an RV and the wild. This season, they explore the beautiful scenery of the northwest of the United States.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto centre stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.

Everyone has a story to tell about 2020. Whether it’s about relationships, work, friendship or family, isolation affected them all. Join Rafael Portugal, Samantha Schmütz, Yuri Marçal, Gregório Duvivier, Thati Lopes, Victor Lamoglia and Martha Nowill as they laugh about their worst 2020 moments.

Filmed across the tumultuous 2019-20 Real Madrid season, and halted by COVID-19 splitting the domestic season in two, season two of El Corazón De Sergio Ramos shares a more intimate look at what it takes to make one of the world’s most dominant athletes when they’re separated from their teammates and training facilities are taken away.

This four-part docuseries chronicles one unforgettable season with Mexico’s homegrown soccer club, the Chivas of Guadalajara, as they attempt to resurrect their legendary franchise from the ashes of five losing seasons.

As eight charismatic, young and beautiful Brazilians enter a luxurious beach house in Florianópolis, they embark on a journey full of parties, fights, gossip, drama, relationships and most importantly, fun! Add in a squad of celebs commenting on their every move and Wild And Free: Florianópolis is a reality show without limits.

Flack – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Equal parts drama and comedy, Anna Paquin stars as Robyn, a flack: a sharp and witty PR agent who’s an expert at her craft but a saboteur when it comes to her personal life. With the world of high-stakes public relations as the perfect backdrop, the second season of Flack centres on Robyn and her colleagues who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and manage to get out unscathed.

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Join Jeremy Clarkson on his latest harebrained scheme: owning and managing a farm! The Grand Tour presenter swaps supercars for tractors in what’s sure to be a complete farming success! Or maybe not…

Dom – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Inspired by a true story, this crime drama follows Victor (Flávio Tolezani), a police officer and father who’s dedicated his entire life to the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro as he helps his drug-addicted son Pedro (Gabriel Leone), one of Brazil’s most wanted criminals.

When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace F.C.

From administration in 2010 to the brink of the PremierLeague, When Eagles Dare is the story of CPFC’s remarkable rise.

Head Above Water – Season 1

This four-part docuseries follows elite Australian swimmers Ian Thorpe AM, Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, as well as former-junior-champion-turned-international-musician Cody Simpson in the lead up to the games in July.

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, AI bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection.



Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Horizon Line (Amazon Original)

Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about an estranged couple, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon), who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine plane.