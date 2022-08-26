15 companies hiring over 100 positions in Toronto this September

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.
In Toronto, people are always looking to hire, which means a fresh career start is around every corner.
Here’s a look at some companies looking to hire the perfect fit in Toronto right now.
Felix
- Who: Felix is a leading telemedicine platform for the healthcare and prescription market in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto.
- Jobs: Felix is currently hiring for Senior Back End Developer, Senior Front End Developer, Growth Lead, Financial Controller, Medical Office Administrator. Felix is also hiring for a number of pharmacy-based roles and is always looking for talented and mission-aligned individuals, so do not hesitate to reach out.
- Perks: Felix Health is an inclusive, remote-first employer, and welcomes workers from anywhere across Canada. Felix Health offers a best-in-class benefits package (including coverage for all types of therapy), equity ownership for full-time employees, a professional development allowance, virtual and in-person social events, and extra time off over the holidays.
- More: To learn more about Felix’s career opportunities, visit their website.
Knak
- Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required.
- Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for IT Generalist, Demand Generation Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, Solutions Engineer and Business Development Representative. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference.
- Perks: Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include: minimum three weeks of vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture, and more.
- More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit their website.
Makeship
- Who: Makeship is a crowdfunding platform that provides a new, innovative way for content creators to connect with their global fanbase, build their brand and turn their passions into products. Through collaborations with creators, Makeship enables the design, creation and distribution of limited edition custom products — like Plushies.
- Jobs: Makeship is currently hiring an Engineering Manager, Lead Software Developer, Junior Software Developer, People Operations Specialist, Social Media Manager, Digital Marketing Specialist, Marketing Intern (Fall Term 2022) and Business Development Rep Co-op (Fall Term 2022).
- Perks: Makeship offers stellar health and dental benefits, flexible working hours, paid time off every calendar year, mental health and wellness days, a WFH allowance, and more!
- More: To learn more about Makeship and its current openings, visit their website.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an Account Manager, Business Development Manager (Brazil Market), Business Development Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, and an Inside Sales Representative.
- Perks: You’ll get to work for a fast-growing, global technology company that offers long-term career growth, promotions from within the company, and the opportunity to relocate internationally. Remote, office and hybrid work options are available.
- More: To learn more about Givex and its current openings, visit their careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator, Career Services Advisor (East Coast), Career Services Coordinator, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Data Transformation Manager, Lead Ruby on Rails Developer, Learning Advisor, Account Manager, Higher Education, and a Growth Marketing Manager to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: To learn more about Lighthouse Labs, visit their website.
NDAX
- Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer / UI/ UX Designer, Front-End Developer, Senior React Native Developer, Senior Full Stack Developer, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and many more.
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.
- More: To learn more, visit their website.
CapIntel
- Who: CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include Customer Success Manager, Head of Customer Experience, UX Designer/Researcher and Head of Marketing.
- Perks: The CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: To learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent, so please reach out to [email protected].
ShyftLabs
- Who: ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in the retail domain solving problems in the space of pricing, assortment and marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis.
- Jobs: ShyftLabs is hiring for a Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Business Analytics Consultant, Senior Data Engineer, and Technical Recruiter.
Perks: Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances for their work-from-home setup. They also offer a comprehensive insurance plan and hold a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect.
- More: To learn more about ShyftLabs’ open positions, visit their careers page.
Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, a Junior UX/UI Designer, and a Graphic Designer. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?
- More: To learn more about the open positions, visit their careers page.
Float
- Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (remote), and additional positions.
- Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit their careers page.
Humi
- Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees.
- Jobs: Humi is hiring for Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.
- Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! Humi offers virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi, visit their careers page.
ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country.
- Jobs: ReturnBear is hiring for a Product Manager, Business Operations Analyst, Product Analyst, Sr. Full Stack Developer/Senior Software Engineer, Sr. QA-Automation Engineer (Web-Mobile), and Logistics Lead.
- Perks: The company offers a work-from-home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. ReturnBear is committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs.
- More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit their careers page.
Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options.
- Jobs: Ownr is hiring for Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and additional roles.
- Perks: Ownr has generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
- More: To learn more, visit their career page.
ThinkData Works
- Who: ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalogue solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share it with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer.
- Jobs: The company is hiring for Business Development Team Lead, Revenue Operations Manager, Account Executive, and Business Development Associate Co-op – Fall 2022.
- Perks: The company’s benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays) and extra-long weekends. Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy and have fun!
- More: To learn more, visit their careers page.
Adyen
- Who: Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.
- Jobs: Right now they’re looking for a Solutions Engineer, Implementation Engineer, Project Operations Manager, Account Executive Enterprise, and Account Manager.
- Perks: Adyen’s team enjoys a yearly trip to Amsterdam, a global exchange program, phantom share packaging, delicious healthy lunches, and more!
- More: To learn more about Adyen, visit their website.