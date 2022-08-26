15 companies hiring over 100 positions in Toronto this September

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.

In Toronto, people are always looking to hire, which means a fresh career start is around every corner.

Here’s a look at some companies looking to hire the perfect fit in Toronto right now.

Who : Felix is a leading telemedicine platform for the healthcare and prescription market in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto.

: Felix is a leading telemedicine platform for the healthcare and prescription market in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto. Jobs : Felix is currently hiring for Senior Back End Developer, Senior Front End Developer, Growth Lead, Financial Controller, Medical Office Administrator. Felix is also hiring for a number of pharmacy-based roles and is always looking for talented and mission-aligned individuals, so do not hesitate to reach out.

: Felix is currently hiring for Senior Back End Developer, Senior Front End Developer, Growth Lead, Financial Controller, Medical Office Administrator. Felix is also hiring for a number of pharmacy-based roles and is always looking for talented and mission-aligned individuals, so do not hesitate to reach out. Perks : Felix Health is an inclusive, remote-first employer, and welcomes workers from anywhere across Canada. Felix Health offers a best-in-class benefits package (including coverage for all types of therapy), equity ownership for full-time employees, a professional development allowance, virtual and in-person social events, and extra time off over the holidays.

: Felix Health is an inclusive, remote-first employer, and welcomes workers from anywhere across Canada. Felix Health offers a best-in-class benefits package (including coverage for all types of therapy), equity ownership for full-time employees, a professional development allowance, virtual and in-person social events, and extra time off over the holidays. More: To learn more about Felix’s career opportunities, visit their website.

Who: CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians.

CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians. Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include Customer Success Manager, Head of Customer Experience, UX Designer/Researcher and Head of Marketing.

CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include Customer Success Manager, Head of Customer Experience, UX Designer/Researcher and Head of Marketing. Perks: The CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.

The CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more. More: To learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent, so please reach out to [email protected] .

Who: ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in the retail domain solving problems in the space of pricing, assortment and marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis.

ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in the retail domain solving problems in the space of pricing, assortment and marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis. Jobs: ShyftLabs is hiring for a Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Business Analytics Consultant, Senior Data Engineer, and Technical Recruiter.

Perks: Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances for their work-from-home setup. They also offer a comprehensive insurance plan and hold a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect.

ShyftLabs is hiring for a Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Business Analytics Consultant, Senior Data Engineer, and Technical Recruiter. Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances for their work-from-home setup. They also offer a comprehensive insurance plan and hold a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect. More: To learn more about ShyftLabs’ open positions, visit their careers page.

Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever.

Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, a Junior UX/UI Designer, and a Graphic Designer. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, a Junior UX/UI Designer, and a Graphic Designer. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design. Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?

Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right? More: To learn more about the open positions, visit their careers page.

Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams. Jobs: Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (remote), and additional positions.

Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (remote), and additional positions. Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit their careers page.

Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options.

Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options. Jobs : Ownr is hiring for Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and additional roles.

: Ownr is hiring for Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and additional roles. Perks : Ownr has generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.

: Ownr has generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program. More: To learn more, visit their career page.

Who: ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalogue solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share it with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer.

ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalogue solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share it with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer. Jobs: The company is hiring for Business Development Team Lead, Revenue Operations Manager, Account Executive, and Business Development Associate Co-op – Fall 2022.

The company is hiring for Business Development Team Lead, Revenue Operations Manager, Account Executive, and Business Development Associate Co-op – Fall 2022. Perks: The company’s benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays) and extra-long weekends. Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy and have fun!

The company’s benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays) and extra-long weekends. Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy and have fun! More: To learn more, visit their careers page.