Michael Bublé roasted the Leafs at one of his shows (VIDEO)

Canadian singer Michael Bublé might be a big hockey fan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll cheer for just anyone.

A noted Vancouver Canucks fan, the pop/swing/jazz/Christmas singer has earned a bit of a reputation for, well, playing it up to the local audience.

And while playing on Tuesday night in Buffalo, Bublé decided he’d take a jab at who seems to be everyone’s least favourite rival to pick on: the one and only Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I know that there were people that came from Ontario to see this show… The Maple Leafs can suck it,” Bublé told the crowd.

The audience burst out in cheers.

“Let’s go Sabres!” Bublé added, again to a big round of applause.

This isn’t the first stunt he’s pulled on this tour.

While in Calgary, Bublé took aim at Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, who left this summer for a seven-year deal after spending his entire career with the Flames.

“I don’t want to play where it’s hard,” Bublé said at the Scotiabank Saddledome concert. “I don’t want to win the Stanley Cup.”

While in Edmonton, he made jokes about wearing a jersey of one of his team’s rivals when putting on the Oilers jersey.

“It honestly burns, it burns a little bit. But is this what it feels like to win?” he joked.

Oh, Michael. What a silly, crowd-pleasing goose you are.

But even though he’s one for a quick bit, he’s also clearly up with his hockey knowledge, as evidenced by a recent appearance on the Donnie and Dhali show discussing his beloved Canucks.

“Listen, I’m friends with a lot of these guys. And I can tell you this. It’s fun coming to the rink. They like hockey again,” Bublé said to CHEK’s Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal. “So many times I would talk to so many people about this… including even [Canucks owner] Francesco [Aquilini] and I would say, you don’t have a hockey problem, I think it’s a people problem.”

We can only wonder who the next target of his jabs will be. Look out, Montreal!