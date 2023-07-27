Team Mexico's Honda Celebration of Light 2023 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)
As promised, Team Mexico’s theme for the second night of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition took revellers on a “Time Machine” journey through their chosen music.
And they packed their running length with a breathtaking pace of songs, while also providing transitions between the music and the sequences in the sky. A challenging feat, accomplished.
With a total of 29 songs squeezed into a show duration spanning 26 minutes, the Mexican pyromusical averaged one different song about every 50 seconds. This is quite possibly a Honda Celebration of Light record for the most number of songs in a single performance using a non-mix soundtrack.
The wide selection of nostalgic hits spanned 50 years, played in the order they were first released — starting from the 1970s and 1980s, before moving on to the 1990s and beyond into contemporary.
Tunes like Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and “Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” represented the 1970s, Queen’s “Don’t Stop Belivin'” and Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” represented the 1980s, Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” and Smash Mouth’s “All Star” represented the 1990s, and Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” represented the 2000s.
Miley Cyrus’ 2023 song “Flowers” was the final piece upon arriving at the final destination of the “Time Machine,” before the soundtrack transitioned to a Mexican cultural finale to the tune of Guadalajara’s “El Son De La Negra.”
Mexican pyrotechnic firm Grupo Avacon also provided narrations at the start and towards the end of their soundtrack to support their “Time Machine” theme.
Although the vast majority of the show used non-Mexican music, the display continuously had a Mexican flair in the sky from the repeated use of the country’s flag colours.
Relive the entire 26-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Mexico:
In the same arranged order as the pyromusical, here is the full list of music and songs in Team Mexico’s soundtrack for their performance in the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light:
1. “Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night
2. “Dream On” by Aerosmith
3. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
4. “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees
5. “Highway to Hell” by AC/D/C
6. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey
7. “The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News
8. “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi
9. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses
10. “Like a Prayer” by Madonna
11. “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
12. “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio feat L.V.
13. “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears
14. “All Star” by Smash Mouth
15. “Beautiful Day” by U2
16. “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce
17. “Yeah!” by Usher
18. “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira (DJ Kazzanoa Remix)
19. “Umbrella” by Rihanna
20. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas (FMIF Remix Edit)
21. “Firework” by Katy Perry
22. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO
23. “강남스타일”/“Gangnam Style” by Psy
24. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
25. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers
26. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd (Rosalia remix)
27. “STAY” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
28. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
29. “El Son De La Negra” by Guadalajara
