If you’ve been thinking about heading to Seattle for a getaway, or you live in the city and want a staycation, February may be the perfect time to do it. Especially if you love exploring museums.

February is Seattle Museum Month. From February 1 to 28, if you stay in one of nearly 70 downtown Seattle hotels you will receive a Seattle Museum Month pass for up to four people, granting 50 percent off admission at all participating museums.

And let’s be honest. With the price of everything going up these days, it’s nice to take advantage of a good deal.

“Seattle Museum Month offers unbeatable value for our visitors, but it’s also a great option for locals to take advantage of,” says Visit Seattle’s Senior Director of Cultural Tourism, Tracey Wickersham.

There are dozens of museums and landmarks taking part and there is really something for everyone to see. Here are some of our favourite spots to explore:

This is a must-see. Even if you don’t have a huge interest in aviation, this museum is incredibly cool. It’s a little bit surreal to walk onto a Concord jet, Nixon’s Air Force One and a ton of other aircraft.

The museum also offers an out-of-this-world virtual reality experience and a flight simulator. Word of advice? Don’t let your friend be the pilot if they don’t know what they’re doing…You might end up upside down for an extended period of time.

If you love music and movies, you have to check out the Museum of Pop Culture. If you’ve grown up listening to Pearl Jam or Nirvana, you can get an up-close look at artifacts, letters, props and photos from over the years.

The Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum features the incredible works of artist Dale Chihuly. You will be able to check out some avant-garde pieces at the facility, which opened in 2012. A new light and music show, “Winter Brilliance,” just debuted at the facility and uses innovative video projection technology to project onto glass pieces. Chihuly’s pieces are featured in more than 200 museums around the world.

All participating area museums for Seattle Museum Month:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art* Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center* Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture Center for Wooden Boats* Chihuly Garden and Glass Frye Art Museum* Henry Art Gallery* Kids Discovery Museum (KIDIMU) Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park* LeMay –America’s Car Museum The Museum of Flight Museum of Glass Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) National Nordic Museum Olympic Sculpture Park* Pacific Bonsai Museum* Pacific Science Center Seattle Aquarium Seattle Art Museum Seattle Asian Art Museum Seattle Children’s Museum Seattle Pinball Museum USS Turner Joy Museum Ship Wing Luke Museum Woodland Park Zoo

* = free admission

Seattle Museum Month is produced by Visit Seattle and funded by the Seattle Tourism Improvement Area. The program was created to encourage travellers to visit Seattle in February and celebrate museums in the region