There’s nothing worse than losing interest in planning your getaway just because you can’t find a good place to rent. Now, we know exactly when you need to book to give yourself the best options, and it’s a saving grace for planners and travel lovers everywhere. You’re going to want to write these down in your calendar.

On Thursday, January 19, Vrbo shared the key dates to know if you plan to book a trip in 2023.

Booking by these key dates will give you the widest selection of vacation rentals during some of the most popular travel seasons.

Key travel dates

For example, if you want to book a trip for Family Day, you should book by January 19. Here are all 11 key travel booking dates to know:

Family Day ➡️ Book by January 19

➡️ Book by January 19 March Break ➡️ Book by February 1

➡️ Book by February 1 Victoria Day ➡️ Book by March 22

➡️ Book by March 22 Saint-Jean Baptiste Day (QC) ➡️ Book by April 26

➡️ Book by April 26 Canada Day ➡️ Book by May 8

➡️ Book by May 8 Civic Holiday (QC) ➡️ Book by June 13

➡️ Book by June 13 Labour Day ➡️ Book by July 7

➡️ Book by July 7 Thanksgiving ➡️ Book by August 15

➡️ Book by August 15 Ski season ➡️ Book by October 5

➡️ Book by October 5 Winter/holiday break ➡️ Book by November 7

➡️ Book by November 7 New Year’s Eve ➡️ Book by November 8

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, said in a Vrbo release that “all of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past.”

“Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation,” she said.

Alternative destinations

Another trick you can use is checking out an alternative destination. For example, places in Vancouver and Muskoka fill up fast. But Vrbo says there are a ton of underrated hidden gems where you can get a fabulous vacation rental, including:

Kootenay Boundary, BC

Lunenberg, NS

Essex County, ON

Frontenac County, ON

Laurentians, QC

Use search filters

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by choice and can’t find a cool place to save your life, then you can use search filters to narrow it down. Filter by price to fit your budget first, then you can search by features, too, like swimming pools.

