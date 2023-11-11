Woman pulled to ground by her hair in Metrotown stranger assault

Burnaby RCMP is searching for a suspect after a woman in her 20s was grabbed by the hair and pulled to the ground at Metrotown in what police are calling a stranger assault.

The incident occurred on Friday just before noon at the Metrotown bus loop.

RCMP says the victim had just left the mall and was standing somewhere near the bus loop when a woman, approximately 45 years old, approached her, hit her without saying anything, grabbed her hair, and pulled her to the ground.

Thankfully, the victim was somehow not injured.

After the attack, police say the suspect walked towards Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Police have released photos and a rough description of the suspect.

Police say the suspect is around 5’1″ tall with a medium build and short hair, and she was wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans when the attack took place.

Police also say she was carrying two large maroon bags at the time.

“While the victim was thankfully not injured, we want people to be aware of this incident and to call our investigators if they have information on the suspect’s identity,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP in a statement.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or might have more information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file number 23-39498.