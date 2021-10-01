NewsCrime

Metrotown mall evacuated Friday over unconfirmed reports of shots fired

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 1 2021, 3:16 pm
Metrotown mall evacuated Friday over unconfirmed reports of shots fired
@moderndadpages/Twitter

After reports of shots fired Friday afternoon, Burnaby RCMP have now secured the area around Metrotown mall and say there is no evidence of an active threat.

Mounties were dealing with unconfirmed reports of shots fired late afternoon on Friday, as well as unconfirmed reports from Transit Police about a pipe bomb.

As of 5 pm, Metrotown Station had been cleared, but it remains closed and police are still conducting a search inside the mall.

There were a number of videos circulating on social media of people being forced to leave the mall.

The Burnaby RCMP thanked the public for their cooperation on social media.

TransLink is continuing to provide updates on social media in regards to the closure of Metrotown SkyTrain Station, along with details on detours for transit passengers who are travelling in the area.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT