Metrotown SkyTrain Station closed over reports of pipe bomb

|
Oct 1 2021, 3:39 pm
Metrotown SkyTrain Station in Burnaby (TransLink).

Update: RCMP has announced that Metrotown Station has been cleared; however, the station remains closed.

Passengers should expect “significant gaps in service.”

Metro Vancouver Transit Police closed down Metrotown Station for a period of time due to “unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb.”

The announcement was made at 3:25 pm by Burnaby RCMP.

The closure occurred as police also responded to unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Metrotown mall and the surrounding area.

At this point in time, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police added that “so far, there is no evidence of an active threat or any injuries.”

