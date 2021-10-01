Metrotown SkyTrain Station closed over reports of pipe bomb

Update: RCMP has announced that Metrotown Station has been cleared; however, the station remains closed.

Passengers should expect “significant gaps in service.”

Metrotown Station has been cleared, however the station remains closed. Police remain inside the mall doing a search related to unconfirmed reports of shots fired. There are no reported injuries, and there is no evidence of an active threat. We are ensuring the area is safe. https://t.co/3vnfvaWgW5 — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 1, 2021

Metro Vancouver Transit Police closed down Metrotown Station for a period of time due to “unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb.”

The announcement was made at 3:25 pm by Burnaby RCMP.

In addition, @TransitPolice have also closed Metrotown Station for unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb. Unclear if the two investigations are related. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as soon we can confirm more information. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 1, 2021

The closure occurred as police also responded to unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Metrotown mall and the surrounding area.

At this point in time, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Police added that “so far, there is no evidence of an active threat or any injuries.”