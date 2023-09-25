NewsWeather

First fall storm could bring damaging winds to Metro Vancouver today

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Sep 25 2023, 1:54 pm
First fall storm could bring damaging winds to Metro Vancouver today
Aliaksander Karankevich/Shutterstock

The first storm of the fall season is set to hit Metro Vancouver today, and it could bring damaging winds to the South Coast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a special weather statement is up for much of the region.

The weather agency says the strong Pacific weather system will bring wind and rain, and in some parts of Metro Vancouver, there’s also a risk of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

wind storm

Environment and Climate Change Canada

“Southeast winds 30 km/h gusting to 50 will continue through Tuesday. For Metro Vancouver regions near the water, strong southeast winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 are expected from this morning through this evening.”

ECCC warns that “loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

On Vancouver Island, wind warnings are in place, and BC Hydro is already dealing with several power outages.

At this point, BC Ferries has cancelled a few sailings because of “adverse weather” conditions.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.