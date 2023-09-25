First fall storm could bring damaging winds to Metro Vancouver today

The first storm of the fall season is set to hit Metro Vancouver today, and it could bring damaging winds to the South Coast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a special weather statement is up for much of the region.

The weather agency says the strong Pacific weather system will bring wind and rain, and in some parts of Metro Vancouver, there’s also a risk of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

“Southeast winds 30 km/h gusting to 50 will continue through Tuesday. For Metro Vancouver regions near the water, strong southeast winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 are expected from this morning through this evening.”

ECCC warns that “loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

On Vancouver Island, wind warnings are in place, and BC Hydro is already dealing with several power outages.

Plan ahead and be prepared for the next #BCStorm. Create a power outage plan and stock your emergency kit. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/idWM5i34oc pic.twitter.com/MdRCSQxQo6 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 24, 2023

At this point, BC Ferries has cancelled a few sailings because of “adverse weather” conditions.

#ServiceNotice

Due to adverse weather conditions, the following #QofNewWestminster sailings have been cxd’l today: 8:00am/12:00pm ex #Tsawwassen

10:00am/2:00pm ex #SwartzBay Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled. More: https://t.co/hSbt3xlztl ^be — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) September 25, 2023