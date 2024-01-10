Icy cold weather with flurries on the way for Vancouver tomorrow

You might need to scrape off your windshield tomorrow morning, as Vancouver could be getting freezing weather tomorrow, along with some flurries.

Both The Weather Network and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predict flurries and temperatures as cold as -10˚C overnight Thursday.

Those frigid overnight temperatures are predicted to blur into a Friday daytime low that feels like -11˚C.

Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about accumulation if the forecast pans out.

While flurries might fall, both weather agencies don’t anticipate any more than one cm in Vancouver.

It could also be a blustery day, as ECCC suggests winds could be as high as 30 km/h.

In terms of when you could expect flurries to fall, The Weather Network’s hourly forecast says that they could be at any point tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay below freezing until next week.

Further out, a winter warning has been issued for parts of the Coquihalla Highway, with ECCC calling for up to 15 cm tonight. ECCC is blaming it on an approaching Arctic front interacting with a trough of low pressure over southern parts of the province.

ECCC says to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”