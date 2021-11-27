Metro Vancouver weather warning: Double whammy of rain and snow melt ahead

The second in a series of storms has arrived on BC’s west coast and it’s going to bring a ton of additional precipitation on top of an already record-breaking wet fall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada already issued a red level alert on Friday, November 26, warning about potential flooding on the South Coast.

Now, rainfall warnings continue to be in effect for most of Metro Vancouver according to an updated alert from Environment Canada as of 4:23 am on Saturday, November 27.

Metro Vancouver will experience heavy rain this weekend, starting Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday afternoon when it’s expected to ease. The rain will be at its heaviest Saturday night.

The amount of rain each region will receive varies on a number of factors and areas near the mountains will get more.

Vancouver will see about 60 mm, the Fraser Valley will see 80 mm, and areas closer to the mountains like the North Shore will get 100 mm.

We’re watching back to back atmospheric rivers forecast to hit BC, the 1st one starts tomorrow (Nov 27). The 2nd begins on Tuesday (Nov 30).

There is a significant risk of flooding & more impacts on vulnerable landscapes & infrastructure. #bcstorm Alerts: https://t.co/SX1zBS4jPt pic.twitter.com/YEE1BBE15M — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 26, 2021

This atmospheric river event, or Pineapple Express, is accompanied by strong warming. The warmth causes snowmelt, which adds to the runoff. In colder months, snow can help to absorb and capture rainfall so it doesn’t create more water on the ground.

This can increase the risk of flooding and could potentially affect “vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure,” said Environment Canada.

The agency warns that heavy downpours like we’re expecting have the potential to cause flash flooding, water to pool on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

A look at the forecast shows nothing but rain expected this weekend. Temperatures will be reasonably warm, unlike the last big atmospheric river event from November 14 to 16 where the temperature dipped down to near freezing after the rain.

Keep up with Environment Canada’s alerts to stay informed. You can also report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending an email to [email protected]

The provincial government has asked British Columbians to consider staying put and to not travel if necessary and if you find yourself on the roads this week, you can check conditions with Drive BC before you head out.