Are Metro Vancouver transit riders really "willing" to pay more?

Yesterday, the TransLink Mayors’ Council sounded the alarm about the future of transit in Metro Vancouver, and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West suggested that transit riders would be willing to pay more.

West’s comments came after a reporter asked if future TransLink fare hikes could be part of a plan to address a $600 million funding gap.

Is he right? Based on readers’ comments and TransLink’s own research, not quite. Transit riders have no choice regarding fare increases, and based on a TransLink fare review, most actually want to see costs lowered.

Ridership levels have normalized after dropping during the pandemic, but according to TransLink, changes in rider behaviour are partly why the funding gap exists.

“While transit ridership has now recovered, changes in ridership patterns and fare composition have led to a persistent gap in fare revenue,” TransLink said in a report.

Some of that change in patterns seems to be related to population growth, according to the 2024 investment report.

“Since the last investment plan was approved in 2022, the population of the region has

grown by more than 150,000 people,” says the TransLink report.

It added that “one-third of bus trips in Vancouver, Surrey, and Langley are now

overcrowded at peak times.”

TransLink also says it is experiencing “higher costs due to inflation.”

West sounded the alarm about the funding gap to kick off the press conference at Tuesday’s UBCM convention.

“Metro Vancouver’s transit system is under threat due to a lack of long-term funding,” West said.

When a reporter asked West if fare increases could be one tool to address the funding gap, he said, “I’ve always believed that people are willing to pay their fair share, and they understand these services cost money.”

When we asked TransLink about West’s comments, a spokesperson pointed us to the 2024 investment plan. In it, TransLink has fare increases lined up until 2033, with the most significant increase of 4% coming next year.

According to a TransLink fare review, a 2016 survey of nearly 30,000 residents found that people are, unsurprisingly, not enthusiastic about fare increases. Over half of respondents (58%) said TransLink should “make fares lower for people who use transit frequently.”

Most respondents also said they wanted a “fare system that is a cost-competitive alternative to driving.”

The fare review also stated, “The statement with the highest level of disagreement overall was that ‘fares should be set to cover a higher share of transit costs (56.1% disagree or strongly disagree with this statement).'”

The survey results were finalized in 2018, and they offered several recommendations, including some that would address concerns about the cost of transit.

“A key policy recommendation from this review is to eliminate zones and move to station-to-station pricing for rapid transit.”

Another recommendation from that survey was that TransLink should “work with the Provincial Government to explore potential options for expanded discounts for low-income residents, children, and youth.”

Daily Hive Urbanized readers largely resonated with what most of the fare review respondents said.

One reader said, “A so-called ‘sustainable’ funding model for public transit should NOT include burdening taxpayers.”

Another reader suggested making car drivers pay more.

“Driving is a privilege. Transit is a necessity. Apply the proportionate costs to the driving public to bankroll transit. Problems solved.”

I did the math. I see 2 people not pay on every trip. If we assume that happens on all trips. You’re looking at millions and millions lost every year on fare evaders alone. Why should that be pushed onto the people who do Pay? — Nucktism (@Capn_Autismo) September 18, 2024

Some suggested cutting costs elsewhere.

How bout reduced the bonuses the board of Translink get each year? Call me shallow but whenever I hear members of the board are getting a huge bonuses…I questions why not reduce 10-15% of that and save them for the annual budget — Mike Ng (@mikeng_12) September 17, 2024

A lot has happened since 2018, including a pandemic significantly impacting Metro Vancouver transit. TransLink has not conducted a fare review since the 2018 results. Based on online sentiments and the last fare review, to say riders are “willing” to be a key part of addressing the funding gap through higher fares seems disingenuous.

While West wasn’t suggesting that transit riders would have to foot the entire bill, do you find his suggestion that they’re “willing” to pay more presumptuous? Sound off in the comments.