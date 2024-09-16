NewsVentureTechTransportationUrbanized

"A waste": Vancouver Lime e-scooter launch leads to sour reactions

Sep 16 2024, 10:18 pm
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver recently proudly announced the launch of the Lime e-scooter share service, but it has led to some divisive — and, in some cases, sour — reactions.

While many people are excited about quick access to e-scooters around the city, many aren’t thrilled.

Complaints range from taking away parking spaces in a city already short on parking to safety concerns and non-compliance with traffic rules.

Daily Hive Urbanized readers had a lot to say in response to the launch date story we published.

“What a waste of space and money,” one reader said.

Another person concerned about parking accessibility stated, “More stuff to reduce already limited parking in residential areas.”

Safety was a key concern, and Vancouver residents feel some rules are already not followed by e-scooter riders. The launch of the e-scooter share service has heightened this concern.

For example, you aren’t technically allowed to ride your e-scooter on the sidewalk, as the Vancouver Police Department pointed out in this X post. It needs to be walked. And if you’ve been a pedestrian in any part of Vancouver, you’ve likely encountered an e-scooter rider whizzing past you on the sidewalk.

Tom felt very strongly about that:

Others are concerned that e-scooters will be left on sidewalks and other public places even though they have dedicated docking stations. Some residents also have issues with the docking stations.

Some people are also upset that they must download another app to utilize this service fully.

Concerns were also expressed about the lack of helmets being supplied, while others suggested that sharing helmets wouldn’t be hygienic.

Again, not everyone hates it. One Reddit user suggested it’s a good way to explore a city.

Comment
byu/MatterWarm9285 from discussion
invancouver

Thankfully, some were able to find humour in all the commotion.

Comment
byu/MatterWarm9285 from discussion
invancouver

Where do you stand on this citric debate? Are you happy to see Lime launch in Vancouver, or are you sick of e-scooter riders whizzing past you on the sidewalk? Let us know in the comments.

In case you missed it, you probably don’t want to do this on an e-scooter.

