"A waste": Vancouver Lime e-scooter launch leads to sour reactions

Vancouver recently proudly announced the launch of the Lime e-scooter share service, but it has led to some divisive — and, in some cases, sour — reactions.

While many people are excited about quick access to e-scooters around the city, many aren’t thrilled.

Complaints range from taking away parking spaces in a city already short on parking to safety concerns and non-compliance with traffic rules.

Placing a station that takes away parking in a neighborhood that is already short on parking is ridiculous. NO ONE consulted here to ask if we even wanted it. How about checking with residents before making it a fait accompli

Sadly typical for the City & this council! #vanpoli — Dave Pasin (@dave_pasin) September 12, 2024

Daily Hive Urbanized readers had a lot to say in response to the launch date story we published.

“What a waste of space and money,” one reader said.



Another person concerned about parking accessibility stated, “More stuff to reduce already limited parking in residential areas.”

Safety was a key concern, and Vancouver residents feel some rules are already not followed by e-scooter riders. The launch of the e-scooter share service has heightened this concern.

For example, you aren’t technically allowed to ride your e-scooter on the sidewalk, as the Vancouver Police Department pointed out in this X post. It needs to be walked. And if you’ve been a pedestrian in any part of Vancouver, you’ve likely encountered an e-scooter rider whizzing past you on the sidewalk.

Tom felt very strongly about that:

Can we keep the fucking things off the sidewalk? — Tom Ford (@shawn_scrotum) September 14, 2024

Others are concerned that e-scooters will be left on sidewalks and other public places even though they have dedicated docking stations. Some residents also have issues with the docking stations.

Too bad Vancouver mandate docking stations. Massively limits the utility of these. Why does Vancouver think it needs to change what’s worked in many other jurisdictions? It adds costs and reduces usability. Like so many other things, Vancouver is out of step yet again. — John (@jman11110) September 13, 2024

Some people are also upset that they must download another app to utilize this service fully.

It’s a shame this isn’t Evo, Mobi, translink or Uber. None of us want another app or something to sign up for so streamlining all city mobility options into one app would be great. — Games People Play (@ObliqueMovement) September 12, 2024

Concerns were also expressed about the lack of helmets being supplied, while others suggested that sharing helmets wouldn’t be hygienic.

Again, not everyone hates it. One Reddit user suggested it’s a good way to explore a city.

Thankfully, some were able to find humour in all the commotion.

Where do you stand on this citric debate? Are you happy to see Lime launch in Vancouver, or are you sick of e-scooter riders whizzing past you on the sidewalk? Let us know in the comments.

In case you missed it, you probably don’t want to do this on an e-scooter.