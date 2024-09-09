Gastown reopens to car traffic with some new additions

Car drivers can rejoice—they’re allowed back in parts of Gastown now that the pedestrian pilot project has ended and Water Street is fully reopened to vehicle traffic.

To mark the reopening, the Gastown Business Improvement Society (GBIS) is celebrating with some new and colourful additions to make the neighbourhood more welcoming.

Those additions include a new Indigenous augmented reality art installation in Le Magasin Alley. There’s also a brand-new 30-foot Gastown sign welcoming visitors and locals to the neighbourhood, which the GBIS says will “provide the perfect Instagrammable opportunity in Maple Tree Square.”

Many residents flocked to the car-free zone and enjoyed Gastown’s more open nature. Still, the pilot project was mired in concerns and complaints from local businesses, which lost revenue during the pilot.

We talked with some impacted local businesses and GBIS, which felt like the City of Vancouver should have done some things differently.

Some Vancouver councillors have reflected on the challenges faced by businesses during the pilot project.

“We understand the challenges businesses in Gastown faced during the pedestrianization pilot, and we are committed to working closely with the Gastown Business Improvement Society to protect the economic health and vibrancy of this historic neighbourhood,” said Councillor Rebecca Bligh.

“A lively, sustainable, and welcoming Gastown is important to us, and we look forward to continuing our work together towards this vision,” she added.

We spoke to Walley Wargolet, GBIS executive director, a handful of times during the project. He shared his concerns with Daily Hive, which included the City of Vancouver not necessarily listening to all of their recommendations for the pilot project.

Wargoelt told Daily Hive, “Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve just got a lot of folks, well over 30, that have come to us and said, ‘Well, this is really hurting business. Is there anything that we can do to pivot here?'”

He also said that the BIA had asked the City for additional signage to help direct the public to Gastown from Hastings Street, which was never implemented.

When asked if he wanted to see a car-free Gastown return next summer, he told us that it depends on whether or not the City responds to all of its recommendations.

Residents also shared their thoughts on the car-free Gastown and were largely divided.

The GBIS is running a photo contest to celebrate the installation of the new sign. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Are you happy to see Gastown reopen to car traffic? Or would you prefer it remained car-free?