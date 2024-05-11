Metro Vancouver has its fair share of spots where people can debate the pronunciation – take Camosun Street, for example. But a new report was just released that lists the top ten hardest places to pronounce in the area, and it’s bizarre, to say the least.

The report was done by an online language platform called Preply. It collated the list based on factors such as undefined sounds in English, unusual stress patterns, discrepancies between spelling and pronunciation, and the frequency of common mispronunciations.

Some of the answers took us by surprise and made us question the way we say some of these places. But, while the accuracy of this list may be up to the reader’s discretion, it definitely has some answers that will be fun to debate with your friends on your next pub night.

Here are the top ten spots in Metro Vancouver that are hardest to pronounce, according to Preply.

1. Kitsilano

First on the list was Lululemon-loving Kitsilano. According to the report, the pronunciation of this neighbourhood is often wrong when it comes to where the emphasis is put.

Apparently, it’s commonly mispronounced “ki-si-LAH-no” when it should be “KIT-si-lano” – we’re definitely going to be debating about how we say this one.

2. Lonsdale Quay

Next up was Lonsdale Quay, and this mispronunciation is more understandable. Preply says that the incorrect version is “lonz-dale kway,” and the correct pronunciation is actually “LONZ-dayl KEY.”

While they might be splitting hairs on the pronunciation of Lonsdale, quay is definitely a confusing word to pronounce.

3. Grouse Mountain

This entry made it onto the list in a peculiar way. According to the report, Grouse Mountain is commonly mispronounced as “Groove Mountain.”

We don’t know about you, but we think “Groove Mountain” is a much funkier name for the beloved Metro Vancouver spot.

4. Yaletown

Yaletown made itself onto the list in a similar way to Kitsilano, with the emphasis within the word being the confusing factor, according to the report.

Apparently, the emphasis should be on the beginning of the word, with the pronunciation of “YALE-town” instead of “yayl-town.” Do you think there’s a difference?

5. Marpole

Unusual stress patterns strike again for this entry, with the common mistake being an emphasis on the end of the word instead of the start.

Preply says that it is commonly mispronounced as “mar-POLE” when it should be “MAR-pohl.”



6. Granville Island

This mispronunciation comes down to the clarity with which the name is said. According to the report, the Island part of the name is commonly mispronounced as “EYE-lend.” They even gave a tip for visitors to make sure the “land” at the end is said clearly.

7. Gastown

Gastown is apparently another spot that falls victim to unusual stress patterns. The report said many people emphasize the latter part of the word and say “gas-TOWN” when it should be “GAS-town.”

8. Kerrisdale

This place could definitely be harder to pronounce for those visiting Vancouver. Preply shared that the popular neighbourhood is often mispronounced as “Carey-s-dale.” They recommended newcomers stress the word’s first syllable so that they correctly pronounce it “KERRY-S-dale.”

9. Capilano Suspension Bridge

While the report didn’t have any discrepancies on how “suspension bridge” is pronounced, apparently, Capilano is a point of verbal confusion.

According to the report, the correct pronunciation emphasizes the middle of the word so that it is said as “kuh-PIL-uh-noh” instead of the commonly misspoken pronunciation of “CAP-uh-lay-no.” Which part of the word do you emphasize?

10. Burrard

Last but not least on their list was Burrard. The report noted that many people incorrectly pronounce it as “Bur-rard” when it should be “BURR-ud.” This one is definitely one up for debate.

What do you think of the places on this list? Do you think the pronunciations given are correct? Let us know in the comments below.