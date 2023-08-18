Smokey skies ahead for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Wildfires burning in and around BC are set to contribute to smokey skies in Vancouver this weekend.

Currently, there are no air advisories in effect in Metro Vancouver. According to AirMap, as of Friday afternoon, the Air Quality Health Index puts the air quality at “low risk.”

But according to the smoke forecast, that could change this weekend.

By early Saturday morning, light smoke, between 1 to 10 PM2.5 (atmospheric particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres), will descend over Metro Vancouver.

Then, by the end of the day, the smoke will be heavy, with some regions registering more than 250 PM2.5.

The forecast shows that it’s expected to be smokey all weekend.

Right now, the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire in the Okanagan is burning out of control, creating smoke in its path. There are also fires burning in neighbouring Washington State.

