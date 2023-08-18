"Worst nightmare": People trapped and homes destroyed in Kelowna wildfire

A rapidly advancing wildfire in West Kelowna torched homes, trapped first responders and residents, and tested firefighters unlike any previous challenge, officials in BC’s Okanagan said Friday.

“It was a devastating night last night. Probably the toughest of my career,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said. “It was like 100 years of firefighting all in one night.”

Firefighters dealt with individuals who were trapped after refusing to leave areas under evacuation order — what Brolund called “a fire chief’s worst nightmare.”

He confirmed “homes are burning out there right now,” and said his heart goes out to residents who will get the news their homes have been destroyed.But firefighters also “battled hard” to protect infrastructure, and managed to save schools as well as a brand-new $75 million water treatment plant.

“It’s not just about what was lost. It’s about what was saved.”

The McDougall Creek wildfire moved quickly toward West Kelowna Thursday afternoon, and by Thursday night fire was burning on both sides of Okanagan Lake — on the West Kelowna side and north of Kelowna near Knox Mountain.

Officials quickly ordered people to get out of the area, implementing evacuation orders on both sides of the lake and putting even more residences on evacuation alert.

Evacuees are being asked to register online here.

Creators shared videos on TikTok of the orange flames on the shore of the lake and of people moving to exit the community late at night.

Nicole Bonnett with the BC Wildfire Service said the fire will continue to behave “aggressively” Friday as high winds persist in the area. She asked boaters to stay off the lake so aircraft fighting the fire can have a clear path to pick up water.

The airspace around #Kelowna International Airport has now been closed because of wildfires. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/ZlDg3njOB7 — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 18, 2023

The wildfires have also forced the closure of airspace around Kelowna International Airpot to allow fire-fighting aircraft exclusive use of the area.

“We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation,” the airport said in a newls release.