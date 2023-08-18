A photo of a spot at the resort before the fires. (Google Maps)

Online reports suggest that a resort in Kelowna has burned down completely, the latest casualty of the devastating wildfires in the BC city.

The Okanagan Fire Scanner Twitter account tweeted that the entirety of the Lake Okanagan Resort burned to the ground.

“Nothing left,” the tweet said.

Entire lake Okanagan resort has burned to the ground. Nothing left. Westside rd. #Westkelowna — Okanagan Fire Scanner (@Okanaganscan) August 18, 2023

Kelowna news publication Castanet seemed to confirm the reports of the resort burning down, stating that it’s unclear whether any structures survived the fire.

“Photos sent to Castanet show catastrophic damage to the resort on Westside Road, north of Wilson’s Landing.”

“Devastating,” someone said in response to the reports on Twitter.

“Hopefully everyone got away safely.”

According to the website, the resort was a dream destination for weddings and other events.

“A truly romantic destination for dream weddings and honeymoons, whether you choose to host your ceremony in the spacious, lush green golf course under the vast blue sky or exchange vows in our private lakeshore pointe, or bring your family out to the lake for a lake-center ride, we have it all for you.”

Damn, that’s sad. My husband and I got married there 20 years ago 😞 — Hazel 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@chelswhitl) August 18, 2023

Another user responded, “Oh my god.”