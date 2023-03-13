Metro Vancouver Regional District is planning to install a real-time digital system that tracks the availability of vehicle parking stalls at two of its most popular regional parks.

Such a system will be rolled out to the parking lots of Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond and Boundary Bay Regional Park in Delta in Spring 2023, just in time for the peak season.

Using a digital system that relies on cameras connected to video analytics, supporting software, and a web-based platform, the parking availability information would be provided to the public online.

It is anticipated this system could reduce traffic volumes and congestion on local roads, reduce unnecessary trips to parking lots at capacity, and improve the visitor experience. It will offer early warnings of parking lot capacities and suggest alternative options by highlighting public transit options or parking opportunities at other locations with more capacity.

Similar parking availability technology is already in use in the parkades of some office buildings and shopping centres.

The regional district notes that in the future, the information delivered to the online public platform could also be connected to physical variable messaging signs to provide drivers with the same details.

In recent years, the regional district has also been introducing seasonal pay parking at select parking facilities at some busy regional parks to encourage turnover.