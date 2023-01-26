Paid parking is here to stay at a popular North Shore park, and more parks could get paid lots soon.

According to the District of North Vancouver, the Lynn Canyon Park Pay Parking Pilot Program, which has been in place since May 2021, has been so successful in managing parking demand and turnaround while increasing user satisfaction, that they’re considering expanding it to other places like Deep Cove Park, Panorama Park, and Cates Park/Whey- ah-Wichen.

According to a park planner, paid parking helps to encourage people to visit the parks via alternative modes of transportation like walking, cycling, and transit.

The original pilot project began in part as a way to manage high seasonal demand for parking during the peak season of March 1 and October 31 from 8 am to 6 pm.

The parking rates started at $3 for one hour, $6 for two hours, and $9 for a maximum of three hours to encourage turnover. District of North Vancouver residents were able to get a payment exemption by applying for a parking season pass. They also introduced on-street parking regulations in nearby neighbourhoods so that park traffic wouldn’t disrupt the community.

Improvements made during the pilot project were introducing a pay-by-phone app and increasing the maximum time from three to four hours.

Moving forward, upcoming improvements include:

direction signs

new and additional bike racks

web page updates

Peters Road parking regulations

working with TransLink on bus service improvements

Pay parking revenue will be reinvested into park programs.

The park is extremely popular, with a 50-metre-high suspension bridge at Lynn Canyon loved by locals and visitors alike. In a typical year, Lynn Canyon sees over one million visitors, with parking lot demand reaching 2,500 vehicles daily during the summer.

