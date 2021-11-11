Rainfall warning issued for Vancouver with nearly 50 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver ahead of heavy showers that could cause flooding.

The warning was issued early Thursday morning and is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Moderate to, at times, heavy rain is expected late this afternoon, lasting through Friday morning. Nearly 50 mm of rain is predicted to fall before the storm passes.

“A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon,” Environment Canada said.

“The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region.”

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, the weather authority said. Residents should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.