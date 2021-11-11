Rainfall warning issued for Vancouver with nearly 50 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver ahead of heavy showers that could cause flooding.
The warning was issued early Thursday morning and is in effect for several areas:
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
Moderate to, at times, heavy rain is expected late this afternoon, lasting through Friday morning. Nearly 50 mm of rain is predicted to fall before the storm passes.
- You might also like:
- King tide submerges Jericho Pier in Vancouver
- More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway after overnight crashes, closure
- Intense storm causes nearly 30,000 power outages across BC
“A developing Pacific frontal system will spread rain into the Lower Mainland late this afternoon,” Environment Canada said.
“The rain will become heavy tonight and then end early Friday morning as the system moves out of the region.”
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, the weather authority said. Residents should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.