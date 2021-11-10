More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway after overnight crashes, closure

A snowfall warning remains in effect over the Coquihalla Highway after receiving nearly 40 cm of snow overnight.

The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday morning, is in effect for the highway area between Hope and Merritt.

A frontal system brought 38 cm of snow overnight, with an additional 10 cm of accumulation expected this morning. Fortunately, the heavy snow is forecast to taper into flurries later today.

Much of the highway was closed overnight after what Drive BC described as “multiple vehicle incidents” between Hope and Merritt.

By 8:45 pm on Tuesday, the Coquihalla Highway closed southbound. Hours later, the closure shifted to affect northbound traffic as vehicle recovery got underway.

The highway fully reopened just before 5 am today.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 – OPEN Northbound [NB] between Portia and Zopkios. Vehicle recoveries completed. @EAMOperations @YRBNicola #HopeBC *NOTE* Commercial trucks over 11,794 kg licensed GVW on #BCHwy 5, Northbound, Box Canyon 33km north of #HopeBC: Commercial chain up in effect. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 10, 2021

Drivers should prepare for changing road conditions and maintain a safe following distance when visibility is reduced.