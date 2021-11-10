NewsWeather

More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway after overnight crashes, closure

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Nov 10 2021, 4:52 pm
More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway after overnight crashes, closure
According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highwya received 38 cm of snow overnight (Drive BC).

A snowfall warning remains in effect over the Coquihalla Highway after receiving nearly 40 cm of snow overnight.

The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday morning, is in effect for the highway area between Hope and Merritt.

A frontal system brought 38 cm of snow overnight, with an additional 10 cm of accumulation expected this morning. Fortunately, the heavy snow is forecast to taper into flurries later today.

Much of the highway was closed overnight after what Drive BC described as “multiple vehicle incidents” between Hope and Merritt.

By 8:45 pm on Tuesday, the Coquihalla Highway closed southbound. Hours later, the closure shifted to affect northbound traffic as vehicle recovery got underway.

The highway fully reopened just before 5 am today.

Drivers should prepare for changing road conditions and maintain a safe following distance when visibility is reduced.

coquihalla highway

The Coquihalla Highway near the Box Canyon Chain-up Area, looking north (Drive BC).

coquihalla

The Coquihalla Highway southbound at the Zopkos Rest Area (Drive BC).

Vincent PlanaVincent Plana
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT