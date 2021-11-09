Intense storm causes nearly 30,000 power outages across BC

An intense storm has caused power outages for nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers across the province.

Over 22,000 of the customers affected are in the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast. The Crown Corporation says in a notice that “strong winds overnight caused some significant power outages in Metro Vancouver, including damaging a few transmission lines on the North Shore.”

While work to repair the damage is currently underway in North Vancouver and West Vancouver, three poles need to be replaced, and BC Hydro hopes to “restore power to customers in the area by 4 pm today.”

Crews are on site at an outage affecting 14,500 customers in #NorthVan. They're working on repairs and estimate to have power restored to the area by 4 p.m. Updates will be shared as available here: https://t.co/MG1ysTHl6f pic.twitter.com/EbSJsZPEOs — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 9, 2021

Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 1,000 customers in #Vancouver. They'll be sharing the latest updates here: https://t.co/ZOvNGoCu9t #YVR pic.twitter.com/xwBW3Bwldw — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 9, 2021

Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 670 customers in #Vancouver. They'll share any available updates here: https://t.co/RFgpGhRFCp #YVR pic.twitter.com/NRLwxLhMnd — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 9, 2021

As a result of the widespread power outages, 10 schools on the North Shore have also had their start of classes delayed until 11 am.

Over 2,200 customers are also affected in Northern BC and just over 4,000 on Vancouver Island.

A special weather statement remains in effect over parts of Metro Vancouver, with high winds expected to continue.

The bulletin, issued on Tuesday morning, is in effect in the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

“An intense frontal system is generating strong southeast winds over the inner South Coast,” Environment Canada says.

Winds of up to 50 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected to shift direction throughout the day.