If you’re in the market for a bike for the new year when the weather improves, you might want to hold off until you check out the selection at this month’s police auction in Metro Vancouver.

An in-person preview begins on Wednesday, December 27, between 10 to 4 am in Langley at 19757 92A Avenue.

It’s not just potentially cheap bikes that are up for grabs; you could also beat the rush and get a cheap lawnmower ahead of spring.

You must register online through the Able Auctions website to bid on an item.

There’s no catalogue of available items online, so you’ll have to make it down to the in-person preview to determine if anything is worth bidding on.

Some pictures on the Able Auctions website highlight the items you might expect at the auction.

Aside from bikes, tools and equipment like power drills and lawnmowers are up for grabs.

There’s also some exercise equipment that’ll be available, like stationary bikes and yoga balls, and some of the bikes look to have a baby seat attached to them, which is convenient if you’re a cyclist with a kiddo.

Able Auctions told Daily Hive that this Metro Vancouver police auction will be one of the largest bike auctions in years.