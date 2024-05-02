As London Drugs enters another day of a Western Canada-wide closure due to a cyberattack, we’ve rounded up some alternatives if you are hoping to get a passport photo taken in Metro Vancouver while the stores remain closed.

Vancouver Passport Photos

This one is ideal if you are going to drop off your passport renewal or permanent residency application in person at the Service Canada Centre at Sinclair Centre on West Hastings in Downtown Vancouver. From what we have heard, the photos are fairly quick, just a few hours tops, and it’s open six days a week.

Address: 757 W Hastings Street #147, Vancouver

Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Saturdays: 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Sundays.

Kerrisdale Cameras LTD.

BC’s oldest family-owned and -operated camera store, Kerrisdale Cameras, has six locations in Metro Vancouver, including Langley, Richmond, and North Vancouver. Staff can usually get the photos in your hands in just a few minutes, which is best because if you had to wait any longer, you might be tempted to buy a fancy, shiny new camera.

Address: 2170 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver. For locations outside of Vancouver, head to the website.

Hours: Open seven days a week, 9:30 am to 6 pm, except Sundays when it’s open at 11 am.

Staples

With a dozen locations in Metro Vancouver, Staples might be your best bet, depending on your neighbourhood. You could probably stop in on your lunch break. The store charges about $24 for the service, and no appointment is required.

Address: 2135 Allison Road Unit 101 Vancouver or more locations here.

Hours: It is open seven days a week from 10 am to 6 pm, except Sundays when it opens at 11 am.

Shoppers Drug Mart

We know, some folks are boycotting Loblaw-owned stores, but if you aren’t, Shoppers Drug Mart is available for passport photos at several locations in Metro Vancouver. Expect 10-15 minutes of processing time and you could also get your travel vaccines while you wait. A reminder to wear dark-coloured clothing. Head coverings and non-tinted glasses are allowed.

Address: 748 Burrard Street Unit 104 & 201, Vancouver. For other locations, head here.

Hours: Open seven days a week, 8 am until 10 pm.

UPS

Another option without a need for an appointment is UPS. There are several locations, including one on the way to Surrey’s passport centre, and it’s open six days a week. This might also be an ideal option if you want to take the photos and mail your passport or visa information off under a deadline instead of dropping it in the mailbox.

Address: Impact Plaza, 151 – 10090 152nd Street, Surrey or many other stops here.

Hours: 9 am to 6:30 pm, Monday through Friday; 10 am to 3 pm, Saturday; closed Sunday.

We couldn’t name them all, so if you want to sort by the best passport photo spots by Yelp reviews, head here.

To note, the phone lines at London Drugs are now working again, and those who need assistance with prescription and other medication can call or visit the stores in person to speak with a pharmacist.