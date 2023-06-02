Why photographers will need a permit to snap at Metro Vancouver parks

Commercial photographers are decrying a plan from Metro Vancouver Regional Parks that will require them to have a permit to shoot in certain parks.

As of May 1 at Campbell Valley Park, a permit pilot has already been implemented. It will eventually be expanded to “all regional parks,” according to David Leavers, the division manager of parks visitor operations services with Metro Vancouver Regional Parks.

For 2023, permits will be free, but beginning in 2024, permits will cost $200 per year for the application fee and $200 per year for the permit fee.

We reached out to Metro Vancouver for more information, and this is what we’ve learned.

According to Leavers, the program protects the environment and wildlife and improves the visitor experience.

He added that the program was implemented after staff noticed an increase in commercial photographers at Campbell Valley Regional Park.

“Some whom have been observed going off trail, harassing wildlife, disturbing the public with props, and blocking trails. Some have set up at desirable locations and scheduled clients on a rotating basis.”

The official guidelines of the program say that “props and photography equipment must be kept to a minimum.”

Shoots that require a larger amount of equipment will need a special event permit on top of the commercial photographer permit. No drones or drone photography is permitted.

When it comes to enforcement, photographers would be the ones responsible for ensuring clients follow bylaws and posted notices.

The permit will not impact hobby photographers.

“All businesses, including commercial photographers, are required to obtain commercial use permits before operating in regional parks. Hobby photographers and park patrons wanting to take photos are not required to apply for a permit,” Leavers adds.

A petition created in response to the permit pilot says this impacts local businesses.

“For many photographers, this is their sole income, and as a community, we are supposed to support local and small businesses, instead of restricting them even more.”

The petition also says, “We do not agree with being held liable for clients that hire us to provide a service for them.”

“Being a passionate photographer is becoming much more complicated than it needs to be. Please help and sign this petition so photographers can go back to being artists and capturing memories for their clients.”

Do you think this is a good idea to protect the environment and wildlife?