Popular Metro Vancouver park reopens after devastating wildfire

A park that’s popular with Metro Vancouver residents for hiking and communing with nature is reopening after a devastating human-caused wildfire last year.

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam is fully reopening to the public on Thursday, March 16. The reopening restores access to areas of the park that were closed after a wildfire in October 2022.

This park, right by the Pitt River, is loved by Coquitlam residents for its hiking and wildlife viewing. There’s also an extensive bear habitat in the park.

As the park reopens, according to Metro Vancouver, park visitors could notice an “increased staff presence” on trails.

Visitors are also reminded that smoking is prohibited, and Metro Vancouver encourages park users to stay on designated trails.

Because of the wildfire damage, there’s an increased risk of hazards in off-trail areas.

Minnekhada Regional Park wildfire

In October 2022, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the park’s High Knoll area. That fire grew to 14 hectares in size, covering the region with smoke as it burned for weeks amidst extremely dry conditions.

Crews from Metro Vancouver, BC Wildfire Service, and the Coquitlam Fire Department worked hard on challenging terrain to put out the blaze.

They determined that the fire was human-caused, and now Metro Vancouver is urging visitors to treat regional parks with more care as “the changing climate makes them more vulnerable to wildfires.”

After the fire was put out at the end of October 2022, parts of the park reopened, but others remained closed while crews conducted assessments and removed hazard trees.

Moving forward, Metro Vancouver says it will work closely with the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Foundation and the Minnekhada Park Association to restore parts of the park where fire suppression efforts were focused. But over time, the park will naturally recover, too.

You can learn more about Minnekhada Regional Park and plan your visit on the Metro Vancouver website.