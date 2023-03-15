After a young woman was discovered dead in an apartment, police are saying it’s suspicious and have brought in homicide investigators to find out what happened.

Abbotsford Police Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Walker shared a press release this afternoon with the details.

According to police, on Tuesday, March 14, at 8:30 pm, patrol officers responded to a sudden death at a residence inside an apartment complex in the 2200 block of McKenzie Road.

Once police arrived, they investigated the scene, which the BC Coronor Service also attended.

“Through this investigation, investigators believe the death of the 24-year-old female to be suspicious,” said police.

While the Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation, it so far appears to be an isolated incident.

Now, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will continue the investigation.

IHIT deployed to Abbotsford. No public safety concern. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/IsZVT1nJfw — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) March 15, 2023

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, dashcam footage, or CCTV from the area to reach the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…