"Stay out": Hazardous conditions close popular Metro Vancouver parks

One of the most-loved parks on the North Shore is closed due to “hazardous conditions” during the second in a series of three storms to hit BC’s South Coast.

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is closed effective on Sunday, November 28.

“Recent heavy rainfall has led to hazardous conditions throughout the park,” reads a notice from Metro Vancouver Regional District.

“Effective immediately all trails in all areas of the park are CLOSED. For your safety, that of park staff and first responders, please stay out of the park.”

Heavy rainfall has created hazardous conditions in #LynnHeadwatersRegionalPark in #NorthVancouver. Effective Sun. Nov. 28, all trails in all areas of the park are CLOSED. For your safety, that of park staff & first responders, stay out of the park. https://t.co/MNzdqtHm3f pic.twitter.com/HJRPqxo1UT — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) November 28, 2021



It’s not the only major park in Metro Vancouver to be closed during the storm. Early on Sunday morning, the MVRD also noted that Aldergrove Regional Park, located near the US border, would close also close – effective immediately.

Effective immediately, Aldergrove Regional Park is CLOSED due to flooding caused by heavy rain. For the most up to date info, go to https://t.co/XUULa9LfuV — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) November 28, 2021

BC’s South Coast was warned about potential flooding and is currently under an unprecedented red level alert issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday, November 26.

Metro Vancouver continues to have rainfall warnings in effect Sunday, November 28.

We’re watching back to back atmospheric rivers forecast to hit BC, the 1st one starts tomorrow (Nov 27). The 2nd begins on Tuesday (Nov 30).

There is a significant risk of flooding & more impacts on vulnerable landscapes & infrastructure. #bcstorm Alerts: https://t.co/SX1zBS4jPt pic.twitter.com/YEE1BBE15M — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 26, 2021

Stay informed with the latest alerts from Environment Canada and report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending an email to [email protected]