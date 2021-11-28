NewsWeather

"Stay out": Hazardous conditions close popular Metro Vancouver parks

Nov 28 2021, 6:00 pm
@MetroVancouver/Twitter

One of the most-loved parks on the North Shore is closed due to “hazardous conditions” during the second in a series of three storms to hit BC’s South Coast.

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is closed effective on Sunday, November 28.

“Recent heavy rainfall has led to hazardous conditions throughout the park,” reads a notice from Metro Vancouver Regional District.

“Effective immediately all trails in all areas of the park are CLOSED. For your safety, that of park staff and first responders, please stay out of the park.”


It’s not the only major park in Metro Vancouver to be closed during the storm. Early on Sunday morning, the MVRD also noted that Aldergrove Regional Park, located near the US border, would close also close – effective immediately.

BC’s South Coast was warned about potential flooding and is currently under an unprecedented red level alert issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday, November 26.

Metro Vancouver continues to have rainfall warnings in effect Sunday, November 28.

Stay informed with the latest alerts from Environment Canada and report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending an email to [email protected]

